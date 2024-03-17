March Madness 2024: 5 Cinderella candidates already fit for the glass slipper
There has been a tremendous history of Cinderellas in March Madness. These five mid-majors are ready to rock the glass slipper in the NCAA Tournament.
Grand Canyon Lopes
Another 29-win team takes center stage here as we look at Grand Canyon, the WAC champions who will be making their third NCAA Tournament appearance in the past four years. Bryce Drew's team demonstrated some strong bona fides in non-conference play, picking up a neutral site win over San Francisco and beating a ranked San Diego State team.
Tyon-Grant Foster is the engine of the Lopes' offense, averaging 19.8 points per game and is third on the team with 6.0 rebounds a night. The athletic 6-foot-7 wing is a matchup problem and has game-wrecking potential in the NCAA Tournament.
KenPom is also high on Grand Canyon, ranking them as their 53rd-best team in the country with Top 65 figures in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Being proficient on both ends of the floor is an excellent way to win a game in the NCAA Tournament, which is a skill that the Lopes bring to the table.
Grand Canyon drew a 12-seed in the West Region and has a fantastic matchup against Saint Mary's. A date with Alabama would await in the Round of 32, setting the stage for a high-flying showdown with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.