March Madness 2024 Bubble Watch: First Four In, Last Four Out, more on Feb. 6
February is here and the NCAA Tournament bubble watch is heating up. Which teams are trending towards the field and which have some work to do?
March Madness Bubble Watch: Next Four Out
Team
Conference
Record
NET
Last Game
Next Game
Providence
Big East
14-8 (5-6)
58
L 68-50 At Villanova
Vs. No. 19 Creighton 2/7
Cincinnati
Big 12
15-7 (4-5)
30
W 75-72 At No. 15 Texas Tech
Vs. No. 5 Houston 2/10
James Madison
Sun Belt
20-3 (8-3)
62
W 78-63 Vs. Old Dominion
At Arkansas State 2/7
Kansas State
Big 12
15-8 (5-5)
79
W 75-70 Vs. No. 4 Kansas
At No. 21 BYU 2/10
The Friars have been tumbling after a key injury to star Bryce Hopkins, who is out for the year after tearing his ACL in January. A 3-5 record since Hopkins' injury needs to improve dramatically to impress the Selection Committee since we know Hopkins won't be around for March Madness.
Cincinnati is a good team that feels like it is being swallowed up by the Big 12 meat grinder. Four of the Bearcats' losses in league play have been by a combined 13 points to ranked teams, which shows that they can compete with the big boys, but there haven't been enough big wins yet to justify inclusion into the field.
It feels like people forgot James Madison after they slipped out of the polls and into third place in the Sun Belt thanks to a sweep at the hands of league-leader Appalachian State. A NET of 62 is very good for a Sun Belt team and if Michigan State can get its act together the Dukes' win in East Lansing on Opening Night will be key to their at-large hopes.
Finally we have Kansas State, which has home wins over two Top 10 teams as well as a four-game losing streak in Big 12 play and non-conference losses to USC and Miami that have aged quite poorly. This team feels like it has the poor man's version of Florida's resume and can trend in the right direction by picking up the wins it needs to in league play, although a road win over a top foe would certainly help.