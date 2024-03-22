March Madness Special: Claim $150 Bonus Before New-User Offer Ends
Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets!
Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to March Madness, except your first bonus win at Bet365!
You’ll get $150 in bonus bets just for signing up and betting your first $5 or more on ANY game – even if your wager doesn’t win!
Bet365 Bonus Bet Promo: Bet $5, Get $150
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any game
It doesn’t matter what you wager on, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses. But you must meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet.
Once that’s done, you can start plotting your path forward with your guaranteed bonus bets!
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are a way for you to bet on sports without risking your own money!
It’s up to you how much of your bonus you want to spend on any wager, but your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming this offer so don’t let any go to waste.
The value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering (only your winnings), but that’s a small price to pay when you don’t have to put your own money on the line.
How to Use Bonus Bets at Bet365
Using bonus bets is easy to understand.
Simply select a wager and add it to your bet slip. Then, click the option to apply your bonus rather than using real money from your account and place the bet.
Once that’s done, all you have to do is root for your bet to win. If it does, you’ll receive winnings in the form of withdrawable cash!
Where is Bet365 Legal?
Bet365 is still one of the lesser-known sportsbooks in the industry, but it’s been quickly growing in popularity.
Bet365 is now live in these 10 U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.
What is the Best Sportsbook?
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Bet365
Bet $5, Get $150
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200 if your first bet wins
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $150
Deciding which sportsbook is the best for you is a matter of personal preference, and you have tons of options (if you’re in a state with legal sports betting).
FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbooks are two of the most popular in the market, and you can claim some awesome welcome bonuses at those sportsbooks too!
Here’s what to do at FanDuel:
Click this link to sign up and verify your identity and location. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on ANY team to win. If your team wins, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets!
Here’s what to do at DraftKings:
Click this link to sign up and verify your identity and location. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any wager. You’ll instantly win $150 in bonus bets!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.