March Madness bracket predictions 2024: Picks for every game, Final Four and more
Fill out your 2024 March Madness bracket with picks from the First Four to the Final Four!
East Region: First Round bracket predictions
1 UConn vs. 16 Stetson
Hats off to the Stetson Hatters for punching their March Madness ticket with an Atlantic Sun title, but they're due for an early exit as they face the defending champs in UConn. The Huskies should run amok against a suspect Stetson defense.
Pick: UConn advances
8 FAU vs. 9 Northwestern
With how Florida Atlantic played down the stretch, seeing the Owls as a No. 8 seed is a bit of a shock as many had them closer to the bubble than that. Northwestern is a tale of two ends of the floor, with elite 3-point offense and far, far worse defense beyond-the-arc. I expect the Owls' experience making a Final Four run with Dusty May last season to carry them through to the Round of 32.
Pick: FAU advances
5 San Diego State vs. 12 UAB
There are some matchups that will doom a sometimes offensively challenged San Diego State team, but UAB isn't one of them. The Blazers have one of the worst defenses in the tournament, which should allow the Aztecs to score decently well and control the game with their defense, pushing them through.
Pick: San Diego State advances
4 Auburn vs. 13 Yale
Despite Auburn's substandard record against Quad 1 opponents in the regular season, they have been an analytics darling behind Johni Broom and the rest of Bruce Pearl's team all year. Danny Wolf could be a matchup problem for Auburn as Yale's 7-footer is elite, but Auburn just has too many ways to attack on both ends of the floor.
Pick: Auburn advances
6 BYU vs. 11 Duquesne
Duquesne is back in the tournament for the first time in nearly 50 years, and it could have an upset in mind against BYU. The Dukes defense could combat the Cougars' ultra-efficient offense. However, I worry about Duquesne's ability to score with BYU still and ultimately think the higher seed ekes this one out.
Pick: BYU advances
3 Illinois vs. 14 Morehead State
Terrence Shannon Jr. was unstoppable in the Big Ten Tournament and it seems like Illinois is truly hitting its stride overall. While Riley Minix is a flat-out player for Morehead State, the Eagles struggled mightily against the top competition they faced this season and I don't see their defense being a match for the Illini.
Pick: Illinois advances
7 Washington State vs. 10 Drake
Drake has size deficiencies on the roster and now faces a Washington State team that can be one of the best defensive groups in March Madness. In this matchup, though, I expect Bulldogs star Tucker DeVries to take over and for Isaac Jones and the Cougars to not find enough answers offensively, which we saw down the stretch, unfortunately, for Wazzu.
Pick: Drake advances
2 Iowa State vs. 15 South Dakota State
If you're looking for an upset then looking at SDSU and Zeke Mayo might be popular. However, Iowa State's lockdown defense could pose a real problem for the Jackrabbits who have only seen sporadic secondary offensive output. The Cyclones should control the action and move into the Second Round comfortably.
Pick: Iowa State