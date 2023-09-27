Matt Eberflus gives Bears fans little hope that things will turn around
Matt Eberflus gave his weekly press conference and the Chicago Bears head coach did little to help himself or his team's hopes of being respectable in 2023
If anyone walked out of the Chicago Bears press conference Wednesday morning feeling sick to their stomach about what Matt Eberflus said, they aren't alone.
The Bears head coach did little to appease the situation, an 0-3 start where the team has been outscored 106-47. The quotes from the press conference are so appalling that it makes you wonder who is really calling the shots in the organization.
Leadership council? George McCaskey and Virginia McCaskey should not be involved in this.
First off, this sentiment makes no sense. Clearly one thing Eberflus doesn't have is an eye for talent. What is he talking about? How do you feel good about someone ranked 32nd in power rankings out of 32?
Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears are going nowhere fast
How can the Bears sit up there with a straight face and say that everything is ok when nothing is going right? The stadium is old and needs to be fixed or replaced, but ownership is so stuck in the past and the Chicago Park District won't listen. The roster needs better players but the organization almost always picks the wrong ones and hires the wrong coaches.
This is a disaster, and it doesn't take writers, aggressive or not, to tell the truth. The results speaks for themselves, and fans can demand coaches and players need to go, but who is going to come in and save the day? No one with common sense, that's what. Unless the Bears can find competent football people to run the show and clear out anything that isn't, the process will rinse and repeat itself.
Matt Eberflus did his press conference and said what he had to say. It didn't move the needle much in terms of hopes for the Chicago Bears. The team is 0-3, and right now, 0-17, even with the woeful Denver Broncos next on the schedule, is looking more possible.