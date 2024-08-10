Matthew Judon cooks Patriots radio hosts who trashed him
By John Buhler
You can officially cross the New England Patriots off from playoff contention if you have not already done so. There are eight teams that make up the dreck of the league, and the Patriots are one of them. However, they do have one of the better linebackers in football in the frustrated Matthew Judon. Holdout, hold-in, whatever, he is not making friends with the local football media.
Early last week, Andy Gresh and Christian Fauria took turns attempting to flay Judon in a Dunkin parking lot over his me-first attitude and desire for a new contract. WEEI has almost always had a tumultuous relationship with the Patriots anyway. We thought that may have only been a Bill Belichick thing, but apparently, it has continued into the Jerod Mayo era. Even Judon has had issues with him.
Before you watch the entire three-minute clip of Gresh and Fauria going after Judon on their radio show, it just seems like everyone is painfully unhappy. Nobody was really taking care of business in Foxborough over the last half-decade. It is hard to imagine that this team won the Super Bowl only six seasons ago. Regardless, you have to wonder if there will be any resolution to come from any of this.
Judon did not take kindly to Gresh and Fauria's rant on him by quote tweeting them with this jab.
Other hold-ins or holdouts have been way more publicized, but this has become a huge distraction.
As an unbiased observer on the matter, I am just so glad that I have no rooting interests in what this team does. Even with a new head coach and franchise quarterback, this place looks miserable. The fact that Judon stars in the same position group that Mayo once did does not make this better. He should be a positive voice for the franchise, not a detractor. It's all about Drake Maye's play anyhow.
At the end of the day, everybody needs to shut up and eat their fat slice of blame game pie. The Patriots are a shell of what they were, as are the people who cover the franchise professionally. We all have a job to do, but resorting to name-calling is never the answer. In truth, it probably serves the Patriots to sell high on Judon to avoid any other distractions that should pop up during this season.
Sadly, even if Judon were to be removed from the equation, many of these pervasive issues would still be there. It is still the same ownership group, as well as the same franchise that drafted poorly year after year after year. Look at them now. This is what happens when you don't take care of business. The media seems to hate it has to cover the team and it is even affecting its performance.
There may not be a more miserable place to work in the NFL than anything involved with the Patriots.