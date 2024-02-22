Mets using kid gloves to make sure Edwin Diaz’s return is successful
The New York Mets are doing whatever they can to ensure Edwin Diaz's long-awaited return is a successful one.
The heartbreaking injury that Edwin Diaz suffered in the 2023 World Baseball Classic effectively ended the New York Mets season before it even began. That injury knocked the best closer in baseball out for the entire season, and the Mets seemingly could not recover from that.
The Mets were one of, if not the most disappointing team in the league last season, winning just 75 games after being one of the favorites to win the World Series entering the campaign.
As bad as last season was, Mets fans can feel some sort of joy again as their beloved closer is now healthy and ready to roll ahead of the 2024 season. In fact, he might be a bit too amped up after finally getting back on the mound.
Mets take every precaution possible to ensure their star closer is healthy for the 2024 season
New Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has a point to let Diaz know that he should pull things back a bit after missing the entire 2023 season. After all, it's only Feb. 21, and spring training games haven't even started yet!
For Mets fans, this is the best sign they could have possibly hoped for with Diaz. Their star closer is fully healthy and is doing even more than he probably should be doing. He's amped up to return, and Mets fans can't wait to hear the trumpets blast at Citi Field.
The Mets are simply making sure that their $102 million closer does not suffer any sort of setback by working too hard too quickly. The last thing they need is another Diaz injury. It's good that he's healthy, but it's more important to ensure that he remains healthy for the long term.
The regular season is still over one month away from beginning. Taking all possible precautions and making sure he's fully healthy and ready to go makes the most sense.