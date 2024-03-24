Mexico vs. USMNT live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Nations League online
Mexico play the USMNT in the final of the Nations League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
It was not the most convincing of performances but the USMNT are into the final of the Nations League after defeating Jamaica 3-1.
Greg Leigh gave Jamaica an early lead which they held until the 96th minute when Cory Burke scored an own-goal. Haji Wright then found the back of the net twice in extra-time to send the USMNT through.
Wright was not included in Gregg Berhalter's roster but was put in after Josh Sargent got injured. The Coventry City forward was set to go on holiday in Dubai with his family before having to drastically change his plans after a call from Berhalter. It has been a crazy few days for Wright who also scored Coventry's winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers to take them to the FA Cup semi-finals last Sunday.
Gio Reyna has not been involved in Nottingham Forest's last three Premier League games. However, he assisted both of Wright's goals against Jamaica. The attacking midfielder has proved that he still deserves his place in the USMNT squad. This form will also only help his bid to get back playing for Forest.
The USMNT will face Mexico in the final who have just beaten Panama 3-0. El Tri's goals were scored by Edson Alvarez, Julian Quinones and Orbelin Pineda.
Mexico were beaten by the USMNT in the final of the very first CONCACAF Nations League in 2020. Christian Pulisic scored the winner in extra-time for the Stars and Stripes in a 3-2 victory. The United States then defended their title in 2023 by beating Canada and could make it three in a row this Sunday.
How to watch Mexico vs. USMNT in the Nations League final
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 24
- Start Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Nations League match live on Paramount+.