3 biggest disappointments of Miami Heat's season to this point
As if it were tradition, the Miami Heat are struggling in the regular season following a deep playoff run. The three biggest reasons for their struggles may surprise you.
By Kevin Reyes
1. Jimmy Butler
Multiple caveats to put ahead: first, it's tough timing given he just lost a family member, and I'm not one to say his struggles this season weren't because of whatever his family was going through. Second, mentioning him in this section isn't to say he's regressed, because he's still the best player on the team and the reason the Heat are as feared as they are in the postseason.
Saying all of that, this isn't anything new when watching Butler play for the Heat; it's the continuation of a pattern that's been seen since probably his second season with the team: seemingly, the regular season doesn't matter to him. It's a conundrum they face: when he's on, he's ON. When he's pissed off and motivated to prove a point, he can take over a game. He's a top-10 player when he performs with this mindset and has proved it in the playoffs against tough competition. However, the regular season for him has, in my eyes, turned into an opportunity to give the coaching staff time to figure out rotations and gear up for the postseason, rather than playing to finish with the highest possible seed. And, I mean, can you argue with a guy that has taken the Heat to the Finals as the fifth and eighth seed in the East in the last four years?
The missed games will always be there, as he hasn't played 60 games with Miami in three of his four seasons with the franchise. That lone campaign was last year, but this season he's out of pace to do that, has he's played in just 37 of 55 games (by this point last year, he was at 43 of 58. It can be very frustrating to see him passing up open shots and lacking aggression when the team needs him early in games, but it's done with the purpose of warming up for April, May and June.
At the same time, though, in his place Adebayo has continued his elevated aggression on mid-range jumpers, taking and making some tough shots, and more of them being unassisted. Herro has continued to play relatively well as the main perimeter creator, averaging a career-high in attempts and makes from the field. Jaquez Jr. has been the revelation of the 2023 Draft, showing us we, for the most part, don't know what we're talking about when it comes to scouting mid and late first-round picks. And, Robinson has inserted himself back into the regular rotation and is making his shots, attacking closeouts, playmaking and making a variety of acrobatic finishes at the rim. All of this doesn't happen if Butler comes with the intention of taking over every game. That should be noted, gotta take the good with the bad.
Just judging Jimmy, it's fair to say he hasn't played at a superstar level for most nights, and that's a factor in the Heat's struggle. Regardless of whether you understand the methods (I do) and enjoy or not that he's saving himself for the postseason (I do), the results have shown that it works. He clearly only cares about winning a championship. But, it's also the easiest thing that can be fixed for them to turn it around whenever they're having a slump.
None of these comments about Butler will likely matter come playoff time because he'll be unstoppable and prove that his coasting during the regular season is worth it. But, it's worth pointing it out now!