Michigan insider calls Ryan Day a 'walking excuse' on Paul Finebaum
By John Buhler
From a walking trash can, into a walking excuse, you can say this walking man Ryan Day is going places. Like Toyota, I have seen his stock take quite the hit over the last few weeks. Day has arguably the best roster in all of college football, yet hardly anyone outside of Columbus, Ohio expects that his team will win the College Football Playoff this season ... for Day reasons mostly. Close, but no cigar...
While appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show Wednesday, Michigan insider Sam Webb had the stones to call Day a "walking excuse" over the airwaves. It was as incredibly petty, as it was downright hilarious. I haven't seen a man make more excuses since Fletcher Reede did in the late 1990s. All Max wanted to do was hang out with his dad, but sadly devolved to a life of sports talk radio production.
FOX Sports Radio may be a rival of ESPN, but the former's parent network carries the Big Ten. While Finebaum will talk to anyone and everyone associated with the greatest sport on the planet, us down here in SEC country are laughing at the hilarity that Webb put out there onto the interwebs. I don't know if he is blushing, hot or it is cold outside, but nobody is feeling stranger heat this year than Day.
Night or day, rain or shine. Whatever it takes to pass the time. Ryan Day is a walking man for certain!
Truth be told, walking man means two totally different things in Columbus, Ohio and Athens, Georgia.
Ryan Day devolves from a "walking trash can" into a "walking excuse"
For those of a certain generation of Athenians, Walking Man is every bit a Classic City legend as Rack 'Em Willie and Michael Davenport. While Davenport is a noted artist, it is hard to explain to those not in the know who Rack 'Em Willie was and what Walking Man was all about. It is just as hard to explain why Day is making more excuses than Alice in Chains would ever allow. No excuses, whatsoever, man!
For now, it is truly fascinating to watch the never-ending petty wars between Michigan and Ohio State from afar. I may reside in the college football capital of the world, but that kind of hate forever brewing in the midwest like a cup of joe will always sustain me. What I am troubled by is two-fold: Does Michigan know that they will pull back considerably this season and what if this is really it for Day?
While Ohio State is a College Football Playoff lock in pretty much everyone with a pulse's mind, Michigan may not even win nine games. The Wolverines return virtually no one. Jim Harbaugh may have left Sherrone Moore to cover the bill. We can only hope that he has the stones to survive this bumpy ride. As for Day, he has NFL coaching chops. I am sure the Dallas Cowboys would want him.
Winners find ways. Losers make excuses. While walking trash cans can be useful, excuses are not.