Michigan travel plans seem to indicate Jim Harbaugh will avoid discipline before Penn State game
Michigan will be leaving for Penn State with Jim Harbaugh on the plane as the Big Ten stalls a decision on discipline for alleged sign stealing.
Will Jim Harbaugh be suspended when Michigan and Penn State kick off their critical Big Ten matchup on Saturday? No one knows at this point as the Big Ten has let their decision on the sign-stealing case drag into Friday.
We do know one thing, Michigan is going to let the specter of a suspension stop them from changing up their travel plans. As of Friday morning, the Wolverines were preparing to leave for Happy Valley with Harbaugh accompanying the team as he normally would, per Adam Rittenberg and Pete Thamel of ESPN.
This is pure speculation but the timing of the Big Ten decision and Michigan's intent to proceed as normal add to the feeling that major punishment isn't coming for the Wolverines or Harbaugh, at least not right now.
Big Ten punishment for Michigan, Jim Harbaugh starting to feel further away
Heather Dinnich of ESPN reported that the Big Ten's response to Michigan would be coming on Friday afternoon. It's not clear if the plan is to get any punishment announced before the Wolverines jet off for Pennsylvania to face a team actively trolling them over the whole sign-stealing thing.
The Big Ten gave Michigan a chance to respond to allegations that Harbaugh and his staff breached conference sportsmanship guidelines. They delivered that response on Wednesday. The conference has had since then to determine whether or not they intend to hit the Wolverines with punishment now or wait until after the season, following a timeline closer to what's expected from the NCAA investigation into alleged sign stealing.
According to reports, everything from a suspension to a fine to nothing is on the table. If punishment is handed down, Michigan has made it clear they intend to take legal action, even if that threat came in the weirdest package. If punishment isn't handed down, the rest of the Big Ten may riot.
This is a complex situation so truly any outcome may happen. We all have to wait and see.