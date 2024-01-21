Mike Evans makes Lions DC eat his words in record time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fighting an uphill battle going into Detroit with hopes of knocking off the Lions in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. And it certainly didn't help early when star wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a pass, leading to an interception for the home team and a chance for CJ Gardner-Johnson to back up his trash talk.
After the turnover, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn tried to hype up his players by telling them on the sideline that Evans dropped the pass because he was "scared," according to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark.
Glenn was eating those words before halftime.
Mike Evans isn't as scared as Lions DC Aaron Glenn though he was
Evans has been prone to drops in his career, but when the Bucs need him to step up and make a critical catch, he comes through.
That's what he did just before halftime. He took a short pass 27 yards to get Tampa across midfield with 35 seconds left. Then he made his most impressive catch of the day for 29 yards right to the goal line.
Underestimate Evans and he'll burn you. The Lions found that out quickly.
Evans led the Bucs for four catches for 97 yards in the first half. He averaged 24.3 yards per catch. Considering how he had just three catches for 48 yards in the Bucs' first playoff game this year, that's a nice upgrade in production.
The drop was a big moment in the game. The catch was just as big as Tampa Bay tied things up at 10 apiece one play later.
The Buccaneers may be the underdogs, but Evans is going to give Baker Mayfield the chance to keep the offense moving. The second half will determine if that'll be enough to get them a win in Detroit.