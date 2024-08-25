Mike McCarthy sounds truly desperate to get CeeDee Lamb back ASAP
CeeDee Lamb's contract saga has dominated headlines in Dallas during the preseason but it's starting to become an even more pressing issue for the Cowboys. Head coach Mike McCarthy understands the need to get a new deal inked with his star wide receivers so he's ready to play when the regular season begins.
The Cowboys' coach made it clear to reporters this week that there needs to be a 'healthy plan' to integrate Lamb into the team's plans if he ends his holdout and signs a new contract. There's still significant optimism on both signs that a new deal can be struck, but time is becoming a real factor between the team and the talented pass catcher.
"You got to have a healthy plan. Yeah, definitely. We've got to be smart there and just use good judgment. And that'll be the case. But yeah, I think it's just the reality of where we are. So, we'll deal with it one day at a time," McCarthy told Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys should prepare for a Plan B without CeeDee Lamb
The organization does deserve credit for potentially exercising some caution with Lamb. The worst-case scenario for the franchise would be to hand him a lucrative new contract only to see him suffer a significant injury due to being rushed into action. It appears that McCarthy understands that it might take Lamb a week or two to get up and running. It's much more important for Dallas to have a healthy Lamb down the stretch than to force him onto the field for the season opener.
"I think there's urgency on both sides. Just once again, I mean, this is business. What goes on there is really between the individuals in the room. But yes, I think everybody involved wants to get it done," McCarthy said.
Lamb missing any regular season action will cause problems for quarterback Dak Prescott and the team's offense. Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert do not represent a wideout duo that strikes fear into the heart of opposing secondaries. The Cowboys might need to get creative with their playbook to manufacture points without Lamb to lean on in the aerial game.
There's still time for the Cowboys and Lamb to agree to a contract in time to get him ready for the season opener but that window is starting to slam shut. McCarthy and the rest of the team's coaching staff are understandably concerns about the prospect of starting the regular season without their most dangerous offensive weapon.