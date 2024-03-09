Minnesota Vikings 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft pre-free agency: Trade up for QB
Round 2, Pick 42: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
As mentioned, the likeliest outcome for the Vikings in free agency is that veteran pass-rusher Danielle Hunter signs elsewhere. He renegotiated his deal with Minnesota prior to the 2023 season and proved he's still among the NFL's best on the edge. At the same time, though, his price tag likely went up further after a productive year and with the market only growing, which is a market that the Vikings can't realistically afford to dip their toes into.
Chop Robinson, as expected, put on a complete show at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The Penn State edge rusher posted the fastest 10-yard split in the history of the test at the Combine for a player at 250+ pounds, which goes to show just how explosive and dangerous he can be as a pass-rusher coming off of the edge.
The reason that Robinson will likely be available in the middle of the second round, however, is that his explosiveness and elite athleticism are ultimately his defining traits right now. When you watch him on the tape, he relies so heavily on those physical gifts that you don't see much of a pass-rush plan or a player who is all that polished when it comes to his arsenal of moves.
You can't teach that elite get-off at the line of scrimmage, though, and if anyone was going to be able to develop the nuances of Robinson's game, Vikings fans should have faith that Brian Flores and his staff are the right guys for the job. The upside that he brings as the 42nd overall pick is absolutely enormous, and could very well be a game-changer after the likely loss of Hunter.