Minnesota Vikings 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft pre-free agency: Trade up for QB
Round 5, Pick 166: Jalen Sundell, OL, North Dakota State
It's not necessarily a dire situation for the Vikings offensive line moving into 2024, but it is an area where depth could be an issue. Dalton Risner is the only starter slated for free agency, but the depth pieces are full of unproven players or pending free agents.
Jalen Sundell could be someone who fits the bill for them. He played tackle at NDSU and was a fantastic pass-blocker in his time with the Bison, he moved all over their line throughout his college career. That versatility, especially in Round 5, should be a plus for the Vikings in their current situation and make him an easy target with great upside as he adjusts to the jump from FCS to the NFL.
Round 6, Pick 179: Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee
As mentioned, the secondary in Minnesota is far from settled. With Andrew Booth Jr. still struggling quite a bit through two seasons at the pro level, cornerback then becomes an area where the Vikings need to throw some darts late in the draft to try and fill out the depth chart and potentially luck into a starter.
Kamal Hadden could be the perfect player for that process. Though he has a ton of work to do as a run defender, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound cornerback is above-average in man coverage who moves well and clearly has a great feel for the position. His lack of strength and a season-ending injury in 2023 are concerns, but that's why he's available for a flier in the sixth round, something that could pay off hugely for Minnesota.
Round 6, Pick 190: Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
Ivan Pace Jr. was one of the biggest and most surprising rookie stars of the 2023 season after signing with the Vikings as a UDFA. But he's going to need some help moving forward, without question, especially if Minnesota is unable to bring Jordan Hicks back into the fray for the 2024 campaign.
Jaylan Ford is the antithesis of Pace. He's big, brooding and a bit bulky, which shows up on the film as he's struggled to show consistency in coverage. However, he's dangerous when it comes to the run game as he is instinctual and decisive when getting downhill into his fits. He might be more of a role player than an every-down option, but he has value as a piece the Vikings currently lack.