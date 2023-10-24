MLB Insider: 3 potential Dusty Baker replacements Houston Astros manager
With the news that Dusty Baker will not return as Houston Astros manager in 2024, here are three potential replacements for the future Hall of Famer.
Stephen Vogt, Seattle Mariners bullpen and quality control coach
It’s possible that the Astros may not even have the chance to interview Vogt, as he has emerged as a serious candidate to become the next Cleveland Guardians’ manager.
But if Baker steps down as manager, and Vogt hasn’t been hired anywhere yet, then the Astros would be wise to pounce and interview the longtime major-league catcher. He’s long been viewed as a future star in managing and jumped straight into coaching after playing. He’s interviewed for the San Francisco Giants’ opening and has been considered for other jobs in previous seasons, too, according to major-league sources.
I have spoken with dozens of players and coaches over the years that believe Vogt will be a manager. He wants to manage, too. And it would be an upset if he isn’t running a team in 2024.