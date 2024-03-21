MLB Insider: How might the Astros pivot after missing on Blake Snell?
The Houston Astros quietly pursued Blake Snell but ultimately missed. How might they pivot in their search for a starting pitcher?
The Houston Astros have quietly been scanning the starting pitching market. They had expressed interest in Blake Snell, the top free-agent pitcher, and their interest in the reigning Cy Young winner appeared genuine.
But with Snell headed to the San Francisco Giants on a two-year, $62 million contract with an opt-out after the first year, how might the Astros pivot?
First, let’s dive into why the Astros were even in the starting pitching market. Justin Verlander is recovering from a right shoulder injury that will force him to miss Opening Day. Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. are recovering from elbow surgeries they underwent last year. They still have five pitchers who have major-league starting experience, of course, but adding another starting pitcher would allow other starters — possibly Ronel Blanco or Brandon Bielak — to pitch out of the bullpen.
If the Astros pivot, their free-agent options include Jordan Montgomery, Mike Clevinger and Michael Lorenzen.
How likely are Astros to pivot to Jordan Montgomery, Mike Clevinger or Michael Lorenzen?
According to a report from Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Astros are not expected to pursue Montgomery. While Snell moved his asking price to a short-term deal, other reports from Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggest that Montgomery has recently sought a long-term pact.
A Lorenzen or Clevinger type would make sense for the Astros and would be more cost-effective than Montgomery. Really, it has always made the most sense for an Astros team that is set to enter Opening Day with the largest payroll in franchise history. But Snell was *the* exception.
Neither Lorenzen nor Clevinger would be the frontline starter that Snell is. But they would offer a starter who can pitch at least 125 innings and have an ERA in the 3.5-4 range and take pressure off some of the young options on the major-league roster.
The Astros, meanwhile, insist they are comfortable with their rotation as it currently stands. But the Snell pursuit indicates that they are open to further reinforcements – and the most realistic option would appear to be one of Lorenzen or Clevinger.