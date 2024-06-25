MLB insider links dream trade target to the Red Sox, but it’s one that makes no sense
The Boston Red Sox pulled off an improbable comeback on Monday to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays and improve to 11-3 in their last 14 games. They're now a season-high seven games over .500, peaking at the perfect time with the trade deadline just over one month away.
The Red Sox are now trailing the first-place Yankees by just 8.5 games in the AL East and have snuck into sole possession of the third Wild Card spot in the AL. They weren't expected by many to compete in a brutal AL East, but they've done just that.
The Red Sox are looking more like potential trade deadline buyers by the passing day. If they do buy, adding a big bat like ESPN's Jeff Passan ($) proposes would make a lot of sense. Where Passan doesn't make sense, though, is recommending that Boston should pursue Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.
A Pete Alonso trade to the Red Sox would make a lot of sense for Boston, but not for the Mets
"If Boston continues this run and goes into July in full command of a playoff spot, the Red Sox absolutely should be placing a call to the Mets to gauge the possibility of getting [Pete] Alonso. Even though first baseman Triston Casas is expected back in early July, the Red Sox have gotten a sub-.300 weighted on-base average from the DH position. Which, regardless of the size of Masataka Yoshida's contract, is worth addressing via upgrades like the one Alonso would provide."
Nothing Passan said is incorrect here. If the Red Sox are squarely in a postseason spot in July, they absolutely should pursue a big bat like Alonso. Yes, Triston Casas is set to return sometime in early July, but they could use another bat regardless.
Red Sox designated hitters have posted an 89 WRC+ this season, good for 21st in the majors. It's a problem when the players who do nothing but hit, are hitting at a below-average clip. Masataka Yoshida, the player receiving the bulk of the playing time at DH, has just a 73 WRC+ this season.
The Red Sox absolutely should look into a way to upgrade their DH situation even with the Yoshida money owed, and an Alonso trade would accomplish that and then some. The problem is that the Mets are 1.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot in the NL entering play on Tuesday, and are playing their best baseball of the season as well. That is what Passan brings up in listing Alonso as a "best match" for the Seattle Mariners.
"Deep down, the Mets are grimacing at their recent run of success. They're too inconsistent to warrant adding players at the deadline if the cost is in prospect capital, and they're good enough that divesting themselves of a player such as Alonso would send a bad message to their woebegone fan base."
An argument can be made that the Mets should trade Alonso, but as long as they're in the postseason race, it's very hard to envision that actually happening. The Mets would have to fall out of it for an Alonso trade to be realistic.