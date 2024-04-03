MLB Insider: What Juan Soto can learn from Aaron Judge ahead of historic free agency
In the hours before Monday’s game, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge entered the visiting clubhouse together at Chase Field. They separated to go to their lockers – on opposite sides – and soon reconvened to head toward the trainers room and eventually to the field.
Soto and Judge were together for most of the media’s clubhouse availability, and it was clear that the two MVPs have quickly formed a strong bond since Soto was traded to New York. And with Soto a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, the superstar slugger can learn plenty of lessons from Judge, who signed a mammoth nine-year, $360 million contract in December 2022.
When Judge was a free agent, he met with teams such as the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. He received offers more lucrative than the $360 million number. His decision came down to the wire, but ultimately valued where he’s most comfortable: in New York, as the next captain of the Yankees.
Soto’s free agency, meanwhile, will be more complicated.
Looking ahead to Juan Soto's free agency market
In 2022, he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Washington Nationals that led to his eventual trade to the Padres. It’s clear that like Judge, he will test free agency, with Soto telling The Athletic: “You cannot be selfish. You have to think about the guys who come in behind you. That’s what (Aaron) Judge did. He made a great deal. Corey Seager, (Shohei) Ohtani, all these guys are setting the market for the guys after them. And if I were to take anything down there (with what the Nationals offered), it would make it different, tougher for the guys coming up.”
Money will clearly be important for Soto and every expectation is that he will beat the $440 million offer that the Nationals presented two years ago. His next contract will almost certainly top $500 million.
But Soto could prioritize being closer to his family in the Dominican Republic, with Soto telling The Athletic that the trade to San Diego was hard on him. When he was in Washington D.C., his parents would visit him often; his mom would cook for him and his dad was his first coach. In San Diego, that did not happen as frequently.
So what will the market look like for Soto? A $500+ million price tag will limit the amount of suitors, but his market is expected to be extensive. The New York Mets, with Steve Cohen as owner, always loom as a serious threat for superstar free agents. The Philadelphia Phillies, who have Soto’s longtime hitting coach Kevin Long, could make sense. Same with the Yankees. Same with plenty of other big market teams.
Before free agency, Soto will be responsible along with Judge for guiding the Yankees to the playoffs. So far, he’s made a strong impression in New York, hitting .417/.517/.583 with a 1.101 OPS in his first six games. And playing a full year at Yankee Stadium, a ballpark that maximizes Soto’s skillset, should allow him to break the bank in the offseason and secure the second-largest contract in baseball history.