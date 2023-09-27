MLB Playoffs: 3 teams the Orioles should hope to avoid in the postseason
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of baseball's most interesting stories this season. But their run could end early if they run into these 3 teams.
By Curt Bishop
The Texas Rangers could be a serious threat
The Rangers are a dangerous team this season. They've had some issues with injuries, unfortunately, as Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are out for the season. But their starting staff remains very strong as the postseason nears.
Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Jordan Montgomery, Dane Dunning, and Andrew Heaney reside in the Rangers rotation. Teams typically shift to a four-man rotation come October, and the top three listed are going to be dangerous as the Rangers match up with their postseason opponents.
Eovaldi has great postseason experience, dating back to his successful run in the 2018 playoffs when the Boston Red Sox won their ninth World Series title. He also guided them to the playoffs in 2021.
The Rangers also boast a very powerful lineup that features stars such as Adolis Garcia, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe, Jonah Heim, Josh Jung, and Mitch Garver.
These sluggers will be tough to deal with in the postseason. Given that the Orioles and Rangers would be the top two seeds in the American League if the postseason began today, a matchup in the ALCS would not be too much of a stretch.
It would certainly be an exciting series, but the Rangers are dangerous from top to bottom offensively and on the pitching side. Even with a few key pieces down in their rotation, Texas is going to be a force to be reckoned with this October and shouldn't be taken lightly.