MLB Playoffs: 3 teams the Orioles should hope to avoid in the postseason
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of baseball's most interesting stories this season. But their run could end early if they run into these 3 teams.
By Curt Bishop
The Orioles should watch out for the Braves
It's hard to argue the Braves status as the best team in all of baseball. They've already wrapped up the race in the NL East and secured their sixth consecutive division title.
But it's important to remember why they are the World Series favorites and who they have on their roster. Their lineup consists of two MVP candidates in Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson who are hitting home runs at a rapid pace. Meanwhile, their lineup also consists of Ozzie Albies, Sean Murphy, Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia, and reigning Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II.
On the pitching side, they are also quite loaded. Their rotation is full of reliable arms from top to bottom. Max Fried and Spencer Strider are the ones that stand out, but you can't sleep on guys like Bryce Elder, Kyle Wright and Charlie Morton. Morton and Fried are both hurt, but are also expected back by the time the postseason begins.
This means that the Braves will be a force in the National League once they get healthy. It's easy to see why they have been picked by so many to go to the World Series and win their second title in three years.
They fell short against the Philadelphia Phillies last year in the NLDS, which effectively ended their World Series title defense. However, they came back this year with a vengeance. Should the Orioles face them in the World Series, they'll have their hands full.