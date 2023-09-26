MLB Postseason news: JV turns back time, D'Backs missed chance, Hader dooms Padres
The pressure to make it MLB Postseason is beginning to set in on some contending teams.
By Drew Koch
MLB Postseason news: Josh Hader dooms Padres
After going 8-2 in their last 10 games, the San Diego Padres are one game away from being eliminated from the MLB Postseason. There are many failures this season when you look at the teams who won't make the playoffs, but the Friars might be the biggest one of the bunch.
The Padres happen to have one of, if not the best reliever in the baseball residing in their dugout. Josh Hader, who's slated to become a free agent during the offseason, apparently wasn't available on Monday night for Padres' manager Bob Melvin.
The Padres held a 1-0 advantage with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning. And yet, Hader never made an appearance. It gets better, the batter was Michael Conforto - a left-handed hitter. If this wasn't the moment tailor-made for Hader, I don't know what is.
But, the Padres relied instead on Ranger Suarez, who promptly gave up a two-run single to Conforto. The Giants went up 2-1, closed things out in the ninth inning, and all but sealed the Padres' fate.
When asked after the game by AJ Cassavell of MLB.com why he wasn't available for a four-out save, Hader said, "Are we in the playoff race?" Hader later said, "You guys want me to do everything." This should serve as a memo to anyone interested in signing Josh Hader during the offseason - don't.