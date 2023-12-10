MLB Rumors: 3 best Cody Bellinger destinations after Ohtani deal
With Shohei Ohtani off the board, Cody Bellinger becomes the best position player available.
3) San Francisco Giants
Shohei Ohtani is the latest free agent the Giants have whiffed on in recent years. Last offseason we saw them miss out on both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. This offseason all we heard was the Giants being ultra-aggressive and not letting free agents get away. Well, they let Ohtani get away. They can't do the same with Bellinger.
The Giants have been searching for their new face of the franchise for years now, and have failed repeatedly. Cody Bellinger, while coming with some risk, would fill that void. At least for now. He'd be the big-ticket free agent Farhan Zaidi has failed repeatedly to sign. Sure, the track record isn't great and Oracle Park is a rough stadium for left-handed hitters, but again, Bellinger, when right, is a game-changer.
Right now, San Francisco's center fielder is projected to be Mike Yastrzemski. You're going to tell me that even a slightly worse version of 2023 Bellinger isn't a major upgrade over Yastrzemski? The Giants have had a weakness in center field which Bellinger would help fix with the snap of a finger.
Zaidi knows Bellinger well from their days back with the Dodgers, and would be foolish to not seriously go after him knowing his team needs his offensive and defensive upgrades. They've been begging free agents for years to take their money. Bellinger is one that might actually do it.