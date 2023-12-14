MLB Rumors: 3 Cardinals backup plans if they miss out on Tyler Glasnow trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers appear close to acquiring Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays. The St. Louis Cardinals were one of the teams said to be interested in Glasnow, and will now have to pivot to other options.
By Curt Bishop
3. Trade for Dylan Cease or Shane Bieber
Another option the Cardinals have is to peruse the AL Central for a few aces. Two are currently on the trading block.
The Chicago White Sox have made clear that they are listening to offers on almost everybody, including Dylan Cease. The Cleveland Guardians have also made Shane Bieber available.
While the Cardinals already signed Sonny Gray to be their ace, it wouldn't hurt to add another one, as it would make them instant World Series contenders. They haven't been to the Fall Classic since 2013, much less won since 2011.
Cease or Bieber would give them a much better chance to compete with teams such as the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Philadelphia Phillies for National League supremacy. Fans have grown restless, patiently waiting for the Cardinals to build a team capable of winning a World Series title.
Any trade for Cease or Bieber would come with a steep price. The Cardinals would likely have to give up one of Tommy Edman, Brendan Donovan, or Nolan Gorman. Pieces such as Alec Burleson may be included in the deal as well, and it isn't too much of a stretch to think that the Guardians or White Sox might even want rising prospect Victor Scott II.