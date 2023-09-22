MLB Rumors: 3 Cardinals who have already won a roster spot for 2024 thanks to their September
The Cardinals have received key contributions from their young players down the stretch, some of whom may have already secured their roster spots for 2024.
By Curt Bishop
Cardinals who already won a 2024 roster spot: 1. Matthew Liberatore
Matthew Liberatore has really struggled as a starter this season. However, the Cardinals may have found a new role for him. He went on the injured list in late August and was replaced in the starting rotation by Drew Rom.
When he returned from the injured list, St. Louis stuck him in the bullpen, where he has performed quite well. His numbers for the season aren't good, as he owns a 3-5 record and a 5.28 ERA over 18 appearances, 11 of which have been starts. But in his last seven games, he holds an ERA of 3.65 over 12.1 innings of work.
In addition, he has recorded 13 strikeouts and allowed just 12 hits, posting a WHIP of 1.46 while also walking just six batters. Needless to say, it appears as if the move to the bullpen has helped Liberatore out, and having another lefty in the pen, especially with JoJo Romero out, is a huge plus for the Cardinals as they try to piece together their pitching staff for the final nine games of the 2023 regular season.
Liberatore can still start as well. If a starter goes on the injured list next year, he could fill a spot in the rotation. But his work out of the bullpen this month has been very encouraging, and it stands to reason why he may have already carved out a role for himself on the 2024 Opening Day roster.
Finishing the season strong would be an added bonus.