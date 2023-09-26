Fansided

MLB Rumors: 3 moves the Cardinals can make to end Nolan Arenado drama

Nolan Arenado reportedly isn't thrilled with the St. Louis Cardinals front office. Here are 3 moves they can make to end the drama.

By Curt Bishop

The Cardinals could sign pitching

If the Cardinals want to win and show Arenado that they don't plan to go into a rebuild, another way to do that is to shop for pitchers in free agency, both for the rotation and bullpen. The pitching staff as a whole is what killed the Cardinals postseason hopes.

But pitchers such as Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, and Sonny Gray will be available. All three would profile as ace-type pitchers which could give the Cardinals a chance to reach the postseason and go deeper in 2024.

Arenado came to St. Louis with the goal of winning a championship. The front office hasn't delivered on that yet, but they have a chance to do that this coming offseason, and if they do, they can ensure that beyond a shadow of a doubt, Arenado will be happy in St. Louis and will continue to want to win as a Cardinal.

It's going to take multiple pitchers for the Cardinals to return to their perennial postseason contender status. Arenado never had a chance to win consistently in Colorado, but he has also only played in three postseason games as a member of the Cardinals.

Fans can only hope the front office will deliver on their promise to build a contender in St. Louis and keep Arenado happy. 2023 was a failure beyond anything the team could have imagined, and it's up to the front office to ensure that 2024 is not a repeat of what has been a dreadful season.

