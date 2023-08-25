MLB Rumors: 3 new teams that can suddenly afford Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani's injury will reset the market and open the door for these three teams to sign the star free agent.
No. 1 team that can suddenly afford Shohei Ohtani: Los Angeles Angels
It's kind of funny how an injury to Shohei Ohtani is the thing that could save the Angels.
Los Angeles was already in deep trouble in terms of making the playoffs this year after going all-in at the trade deadline. Then they completely fell off a cliff. Considering how Ohtani wants to play for a contender, it was not a good sign for the team's free agency pursuit of their two-way star.
The injury is an opportunity for the Angels on two fronts. First, Ohtani may be more open to a short-term deal to stay in Los Angeles while he proves that he's still a generational player. The Angels could get a second chance to show him that they're serious about winning baseball games with him in the lineup.
Second, owner Arte Moreno just spent the last few weeks staring into the abyss knowing that Ohtani would likely leave the team at the end of the season. He should be more motivated than ever to do whatever it takes to keep Ohtani in place.
Olney pointed in that direction with his reporting as well. Losing Ohtani's pitching arm may be a detriment to the Angels' 2023 season, but their positioning in the free agency conversation just got a lot beter.