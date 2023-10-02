MLB Rumors: 3 pitchers Cardinals can sign to replace Adam Wainwright
By Curt Bishop
It's the end of an era for the St. Louis Cardinals, as Adam Wainwright appeared in his final game on Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds. Wainwright's final start came on September 18 when he picked up win No. 200 against the Milwaukee Brewers, but he took one last at-bat on Sunday.
Now, the 42-year-old and two-time World Series champion will join Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina in retirement. Wainwright has been a mainstay in the Cardinals rotation since becoming a starter in 2007.
Some of his best moments include when he struck out Carlos Beltran to finish off the 2006 NLCS and when he fanned Brandon Inge to secure the Cardinals first World Series title since 1982. But now, the Cardinals are going to have to replace him.
Wainwright was also a three-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger, a two-time Gold Glove winner, and a Roberto Clemente Award winner. He finished his legendary career with a record of 200-128 and an ERA of 3.53, having pitched his entire career in St. Louis.
There are a bevy of free agent starters the Cardinals can sign to replace him.