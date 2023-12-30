MLB Rumors: 3 pitchers Red Sox can’t miss on after trading Chris Sale
After trading Chris Sale, the Boston Red Sox must add to their starting rotation.
2. The Red Sox can't miss on signing Blake Snell after trading Chris Sale
You knew this one was coming. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are pretty clearly the two best pitchers available with Yamamoto now off the board. They're both expected to receive hefty paychecks, but it's hard to see Boston trading Sale with no real replacement in mind.
The Red Sox need a frontline starter. It's as simple as that. Right now, they have Lucas Giolito leading the charge followed by Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, and Tanner Houck. The rotation has some upside with Giolito and Bello, but is mostly filled with back-end starters. Not good enough if they want to get out of the cellar in the AL East.
Nobody that Boston can sign in free agency right now has close to the ceiling Blake Snell has. Sure, you can argue Montgomery has a higher floor, but Snell just won the Cy Young. That's not the first time he's taken home one of those. He can't be ruled out as a guy who can win it in 2024.
Yes, his limitations can make him a frustrating watch. His command issues at time limit how deep he can go in any given game which puts a strain on the bullpen. However, when he's on, he's on. He can't be touched. The Red Sox don't have an ace, and don't have an easy way of getting one. Snell isn't always that guy, but we know he can be that guy. After trading Chris Sale's upside, the Red Sox need Snell's upside to lead them.