MLB Rumors: 4 St. Louis Cardinals who may not survive a disappointing 2024 season
The St. Louis Cardinals have endured a miserable season, so much so that some players might've put themselves on the hot seat in the 2024 season.
By Curt Bishop
1. John Mozeliak
The man in charge of the team, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, had the opportunity to fill several gaping holes in the pitching staff this past offseason. However, no pitchers were signed.
The Cards went with a rotation of Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery, Adam Wainwright, and Steven Matz. Montgomery and Flaherty were traded while Mikolas and Wainwright have struggled. Matz is also out for the season with a lat strain.
At the trade deadline, his patience finally seemed to run out, as he confirmed what the Cardinals needed to do to win in 2024.
As previously mentioned, the pitching failed the Cardinals this season, and Mozeliak will have to add some pitching this winter if he plans on getting the Cards back into contention in 2024. And if things go wrong, Mozeliak could be relieved of his duties before the end of the 2024 season.
He is signed through 2025, but like Carlson, Marmol, and O'Neill, he needs to prove his worth. Mozeliak has to be bold and add some top-level pitching, or 2024 will be a repeat of 2023.