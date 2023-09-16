MLB Rumors: 3 next moves for Angels after Shohei Ohtani bolts from them
After failing to make the right moves at the 2023 trade deadline, this upcoming off-season could be make or break for the Angels' franchise.
2. Trade Carlos Estevez
Carlos Estevez has been a dominant closer for the Angels in 2023, stepping in this season to replace Raisel Iglesias, who the franchise traded to the Atlanta Braves a year prior.
Since leaving Colorado, Estevez has turned around his career, even earning his first All-Star selection in 2023. His value has reached an all-time high, and with only one more season left on his contract, the Angels should trade him before they have nothing left, considering they won't be competing in a post-Ohtani (and perhaps post-Trout) state of affairs.
In 2023, Estevez has pitched in 58 games, closing 46 of them and recording 30 saves, with a record of 5-4 and an ERA of 3.41. He mostly relies on a three-pitch arsenal, with a dominant four-seam fastball, which could make many teams target him in the offseason to bolster their bullpens.
Given that he'll be an expiring contract after this season, the haul won't be out of this world coming back to the Angels in the form of prospects and young pieces, but they can still add to their arsenal y dealing the closer instead of losing him for nothing after the 2024 season.