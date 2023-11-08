MLB Rumors: Astros manager chase, Sonny Gray reset, Bellinger-Cubs
By Kevin Henry
What does Ron Washington's hire in Anaheim mean for Houston?
As reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman, Ron Washington has been hired as the next manager of the Los Angeles Angels. With that move, the rumored potential interest between Washington and the open Houston job is now out the window.
Will that speed the Astros along toward securing Joe Espada as the next in line after Dusty Baker's departure? In an article for The Athletic (subscription required) on Tuesday, Chandler Rome reported that Espada's contract had expired on October 31 and he was free to talk to any team he wants about a job opening. While Houston general manager Dana Brown reportedly declined to name Espada as "the leading candidate" to land the vacant Astros job, it's clear that there is respect between Brown and Espada for the job done in his recent roles under Baker.
“(Espada) deserves it,” Brown said at this week's GM meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz. “The guy’s been doing a heck of a job as a bench coach. He’s run our spring training and done a lot of good things here. He’s got a good relationship with the players. He’s been, of course, a candidate outside of our organization.”
With Los Angeles and Chicago locking down the manager jobs, it will be interesting to see how long the dance between the Astros and Espada goes on ... and where it leads for both sides.