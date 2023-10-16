MLB Rumors: Braves biggest offseason priority could disappoint some fans
The Atlanta Braves biggest offseason priority should be rebuilding its bullpen, which needs some more firepower.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves top offseason priority will likely be pitching, but perhaps not in the starting rotation as initially though. Atlanta will need to figure out what lies ahead for its starting pitching, especially with Charlie Morton nearing retirement, Max Fried heading into a contract year and Kyle Wright out for the 2024 season.
Nonetheless, Atlanta plans on revamping its bullpen this winter. Now, that's not necessarily bad news. Every contending team seeks bullpen additions in the average offseason. It can play a major role in an eventual World Series run.
As Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes, only two bullpens in MLB threw less pitchers over 96 MPH than the Braves. They lack the necessary firepower to make a difference late in games, even though the overall numbers don't showcase a bullpen in trouble.
Should Braves fans be worried about Alex Anthopoulos direction?
It would be wrong of Braves fans to question Alex Anthopoulos. He's one of the best executives in baseball and certainly knows how to construct a team. His comments after the Braves NLDS defeat did miss the point, to a certain extent.
Yes, the bullpen needs work and there's sure to be plenty of turnover in that department given the contract of Jesse Chavez, Collin McHugh, Kirby Yates and Brad Hand, Anthopoulos has some decisions to make. Yet, why did the Braves lineup get quiet when the games mattered most, again in Philly? What's to be done about a starting rotation that could be lacking some big names come next season? Stopgaps aren't the answer.
Anthopoulos will deal with these problems and then some. They aren't his biggest priority, but ideally did make the offseason wish list.
Atlanta's regular season was historic. They have plenty to be proud of, but also more tough questions to ask given how it ended.