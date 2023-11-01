MLB Rumors: Braves-Sonny Gray buzz, Cubs linked to ace, Astros poaching manager
- The Astros are linked to a hot commodity in the managerial market.
- Are the Chicago Cubs a viable candidate for this free-agent starting pitcher?
- The Atlanta Braves have a viable free agency target in Sonny Gray.
By Scott Rogust
Braves listed as fit for free agent Sonny Gray
The Atlanta Braves saw their season end in the Division Series at the hands of their rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, for the second consecutive year. This comes despite the Braves tying the single-season home run record with 304. There is some uncertainty in the starting pitching rotation. Charlie Morton has a $20 million club option, while Max Fried is set to become a free agent after next season.
That leaves the question of if the team will be in serious contention to get one of the top starting pitchers available in free agency.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) predicted the contracts and listed the team fits for the top 40 free agents this winter. Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray is listed as a fit for the Braves, and Bowden predicts he could get a three-year, $64 million contract this offseason.
"Sonny Gray had an excellent platform year and is expected to at least finish in the top five in the AL Cy Young Award voting," writes Bowden. "He went 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA over 32 starts, striking out 183 in 184 innings. That was the most innings Gray has thrown since 2015. He finished in the 99th percentile in both pitching run value and breaking run value as opposing batters hit just .097 against his newfound sweeper, which was a difference-maker."
Gray has shined since leaving the New York Yankees after the 2018 season. He made his second All-Star Game in the subsequent year with the Cincinnati Reds. But after three years in Cincinnati, Gray signed a two-year deal with the Twins, and he has been very consistent for the AL Central squad.
Through his two seasons as a Twin, Gray recorded a 2.90 ERA, a 1.139 WHIP, a 16-13 win-loss record, 300 strikeouts, and 91 walks in 303.2 innings (56 starts).
Gray, on paper, would be a good addition to the Braves rotation as they look to bolster it to make it through the crowded National League field to get back to the Fall Classic. But Gray will be a hot commodity this offseason, given the price tag.