MLB Rumors: Braves striking out, Ohtani spurned Giants, Soto-Yankees extension
- Juan Soto doesn't sound too hurried to reach an extension with the Yankees
- The Giants were burned again in free agency, this time by Ohtani
- Could the Braves strike out on the top targets in free agency?
MLB Rumors: Braves could miss out on top free agents entirely
After a second straight loss in the NLDS following the 2021 World Series triumph, many expected Alex Anthopoulos and the Atlanta Braves to possibly make a big splash in free agency this offseason. While notions of Shohei Ohtani might have always been a bit far-fetched, the potential pursuits of rotation upgrades in a deep starting pitching class -- and on the trade market as well -- seemed like obvious targets.
But in the weeks since free agency began, the Braves haven't yet made that type of move. Anthopoulos has worked to make some upgrades, signing reliever Reynaldo Lopez to a three-year deal while also trading for outfielder Jarred Kelenic and infielder David Fletcher from the Mariners and Angels, respectively.
What's next, though? Well, if one MLB analyst is to be believed in his predictions, nothing.
ESPN Senior Writer David Schoenfield ($) made predictions for the top names on the free agent and trade market right now. The Braves were not only not predicted to land any of the top targets available, but they were also not connected to any of them as possible fits either.
That list includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Dylan Cease, Tyler Glasnow, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman. The last name, Chapman, is of no surprise, but not even connecting the Braves to any of the others? That's highly disappointing for fans in Atlanta.
Of course, these are just predictions. However, with the Braves appearing quiet recently in terms of the acquisition business, it is concerning. Then again, no one had any buzz about the Kelenic trade prior to it going down so maybe -- just maybe -- AA still has some trick up his sleeve to make another splash this offseason.