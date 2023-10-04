MLB Rumors: 2 reasons the Cardinals should trade for Dylan Cease, and 1 reason they shouldn't
There are pros and cons to the St. Louis Cardinals trading for Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease. It won't be an easy decision.
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to have one of their busiest offseasons in quite some time, or at least that is what their fans are hoping for.
It's obvious as to what St. Louis needs. They need three starting pitchers, all of whom must come from outside the organization. That may be either via trade or free agency. There are a ton of starters who will be available in free agency, but there will be some to choose from on the trade market as well.
One option could emerge with the Chicago White Sox. Dylan Cease might be on the market after a dreadful 2023 season for the South Siders. He had a bad year, going 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA in 33 starts. But he still managed to record 214 strikeouts on the season, not too much of a step down from 227 in 2022.
Cease is obviously going to be very expensive, and it's easy to see why the White Sox didn't want to part with him at the trade deadline. However, the Cardinals may have the pieces necessary to convince them otherwise.