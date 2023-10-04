MLB Rumors: 2 reasons the Cardinals should trade for Dylan Cease, and 1 reason they shouldn't
There are pros and cons to the St. Louis Cardinals trading for Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease. It won't be an easy decision.
By Curt Bishop
The downside to Cardinals acquiring Dylan Cease
Of course, there are risks involved with any pitcher, and it's worth considering these risks for Cease.
As previously mentioned, he did not have a good season this year, and he has only finished with an ERA under four twice in his career. Last year was the first time he truly pitched as an ace.
It's also worth considering the package that it may take to land Cease. It would be hard to imagine the White Sox not wanting somebody like Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, or even Lars Nootbaar. Jordan Walker could be someone they have interest in as well.
It would certainly cost the Cardinals some valuable assets, and they'll have to decide if it's worth giving them up for a pitcher who had a 4.58 ERA in 2023.
Strikeouts are important, but a 4.58 ERA doesn't exactly scream "ace," and that's what the Cardinals truly need. But beyond that, they really need certainty in their rotation. They need three starters, and at least one of them needs to be a top-level pitcher.
Cease could be that guy, but the cons may outweigh the pros in this situation as the Cards try to fix their pitching.