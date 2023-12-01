MLB Rumors: Cardinals secret weapon, Blake Snell surprise, Reds move
- Reds sign RHP Emilio Pagán to two-year contract
- Blake Snell harbors strong desire to play for hometown team
- Cardinals' secret recruitment weapon is Lars Nootbaar
MLB Rumors: Blake Snell wants to play for hometown Mariners
Of the remaining free agents, few are more accomplished than Blake Snell. Fresh off his second Cy Young win with the San Diego Padres in 2023, the 30-year-old is expected to command a contract in the ballpark of $200 million. He has several rumored suitors, from the typical big-spenders in LA and NYC, to more obscure candidates such as the San Francisco Giants or Detroit Tigers.
However, if Snell could have his way, he would apparently be going to the Seattle Mariners. In a new tidbit from Chris Cotillo of MassLive, it is revealed that Snell "badly" wants to pitch for his hometown team. Snell pitched high school baseball 13 miles from T-Mobile Park. It's always good when the best players in baseball want to play for your organization.
Snell has made it clear vocally, as well, that he's up for grabs as far as his hometown team goes.
Unfortunately, Snell does not entirely dictate the terms of his next contract. The Mariners would actually have to reciprocate the interest, which could be tricky. Seattle owes roughly $24 million annually to Robbie Ray and Luis Castillo, who are signed through 2026 and 2028, respectively. Financially, Snell doesn't really fit. Seattle doesn't typically break the bank and their pitching staff is already well-established.
That said, Snell was the best pitcher in the National League last season. He's a strikeout machine. Last season, his 31.5 strikeout percentage landed in the MLB's 94th percentile, per Baseball Savant. His 37.3 whiff percentage was 98th percentile. He tallied a Pitching Run Value of 44 — 100th percentile.
It's impossible to deny the scope of Snell's dominance. The Mariners would have to maneuver elsewhere to create the space for Snell on the roster, but it's worth checking in. He's not only talented — he's a hometown kid. He has extra motivation to succeed there. Perhaps enough motivation to accept a slight hometown discount.