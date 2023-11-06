MLB Rumors: Cardinals trade looming, Twins punt on Gray, Chaim Bloom's future
- The St. Louis Cardinals could have a trade looming.
- The Minnesota Twins are unlikely to bring Sonny Gray back.
- Chaim Bloom was recruited for the Miami Marlins GM job.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Twins punt on Gray
Sonny Gray is going to be one of the most sought-after pitchers on the free agent market, and he will be somebody the Cardinals and other teams have interest in.
He went 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA with the Minnesota Twins this year. However, according to Nightengale, it's looking very much like Gray has pitched his last game in a Twins uniform.
The reigning AL Central champs are expected to lose both Gray and Kenta Maeda in free agency. But that doesn't mean they're punting on the 2024 season.
Nightengale notes that with Gray and Maeda expected to depart, the Twins are planning to use their position player depth to add arms via trade, similar to St. Louis. The Twins also appear to have interest in outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.
Minnesota may ultimately lose Gray in free agency, but it appears as though they still plan on winning and will do whatever is necessary to add arms and remain atop the AL Central.
As of right now, Minnesota is the likely favorite in the Central, and the addition of arms would help them retain their position.
On the other hand, Kiermaier is an experienced veteran who can provide solid defense in the outfield. Having him and Byron Buxton in the same outfield would be very beneficial for the Twins.