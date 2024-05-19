MLB insider pours cold water on chances Yankees sign Juan Soto in-season
By Scott Rogust
Juan Soto hasn't been with the New York Yankees for a long time, but the fanbase has already gotten to the point where they want to see him spend the rest of his MLB career there. After being acquired from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade last December, Soto has been everything the Yankees could have hoped for, and then some. Last year, the Yankees were woeful offensively. Now, with Soto hitting dingers, singles, and extra-base hits, while extending at-bats, their offense has thrived.
Things are going so smoothly for Soto in his one month-plus of playing time with the team, owner Hal Steinbrenner expressed a desire to negotiate a new contract with Soto this season. After the comments from Steinbrenner went viral, Soto said that his door was open to negotiate. The thing is, Soto is a client of Scott Boras, who is known to prefer to take most of his players to free agency. But with Steinbrenner being as open as he was in expressing his desire to keep Soto, Yankees fans held out hope that maybe something can get done.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale poured cold water on the possibility, writing that the "cold truth is there is absolutely zero chance Soto will sign before he’s a free agent."
"He turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Washington Nationals two years ago. So, what’s another six months? Soto can keep on hitting, sit back, and watch the bidding war emerge between the Yankees and Mets," writes Nightengale.
MLB insider says there's 'absolutely zero chance' Yankees re-sign Juan Soto before end of season
The odds were always slim that the Yankees would be able to sign Soto to a new contract to prevent him from hitting free agency. The reality is that Soto will command a lucrative contract once hitting the open market, possibly exceeding the $500 million mark. Soto is only 25 years old and one of the best all-around hitters in the majors. Those will factor into a team's decision to break the bank for Soto.
If Soto were to hit free agency, Nightengale unsurprisingly brings up the Mets. Let's not forget that two offseasons ago, Mets owner Steve Cohen paid approximately $500 million in new contracts to contend in 2023. With the financial resources, the Mets are expected to be big players for Soto.
While Boras clients are notorious for not negotiating in-season, that doesn't mean they always hit free agency. Second baseman Jose Altuve recently signed a contract extension with the Houston Astros that essentially ensures he retires with the franchise that gave him his opportunity to play in the majors.
This season, Soto recorded a .317 batting average, a .414 on-base percentage, a .561 slugging percentage, 11 home runs, 32 runs, 37 RBI, 57 hits (American League-high), 30 strikeouts, and 31 walks in 180 at-bats (47 games).
Steinbrenner has shown a willingness to break the bank for a premier player. He did so with Gerrit Cole back in 2019 and last year with Aaron Judge. While he may be willing to do the same for Soto, he may have to wait a bit and outbid other teams looking to lock him in long-term.