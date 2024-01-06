MLB Rumors: Could Yankees give up top prospect to trade for ace?
The New York Yankees need starting pitching help. Should they give up the farm for Dylan Cease?
By Scott Rogust
The MLB Hot Stove is slowly, but surely, simmering after the signings of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Considering Yamamoto was the top starting pitcher available, teams who lost out are trying to figure out a way to pivot and find a somewhat equal move. That has been a bit hard. While Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell are the two best available, their prices have undoubtedly increased after Yamamoto, who hasn't pitched for MLB, earned a $325 million contract.
One other option teams in need of starting pitching could explore is the trade market. Perhaps the top name available is Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox. Considering Casse is 28 years old with two years of team control, it's not going to come cheap. Joel Sherman of the New York Post revealed that executives who checked in for Cease have been told by the White Sox that they want three premium prospects in return.
The New York Yankees need starting pitching help after losing out on Yamamoto. Cease would obviously address that need. But would they be willing to give up top prospects in return?
Would Yankees trade away Spencer Jones, other top prospects for Dylan Cease?
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote, "realistic Dylan Cease trade packages" for all potential suitors. For the Yankees, Reuter provided a trade package that would send No. 1 prospect Spencer Jones, Will Warren (No. 8 prospect), Ben Rice (No. 21 prospect), and Edgar Barclay (No. 27 prospect).
Jones being included isn't necessarily a shock, considering the reported asking price of the White Sox. The team drafted Jones, a 6-foot-6 outfielder, with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt. This past season, Jones recorded a .267 batting average, .336 on-base percentage, .444 slugging percentage, 16 home runs, 66 RBI, 71 runs, 128 hits, 155 strikeouts, and 49 walks in 480 at-bats (117 games).
But that would be four top 30 prospects in the Yankees farm system, per MLB Pipeline. There's also a proposal from SNY's Jim Duquette, who included outfielder and No. 2 prospect Jasson Dominguez, who received his major league callup. Dominguez excited Yankees fans in his debut but would need Tommy John surgery after just eight games played.
While Cease did have a down season in 2023 (4.58 ERA, 7-9 win-loss record), he did have back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022 with double-digit wins. In his career, Cease holds a 3.83 ERA, a 1.305 WHIP, 792 strikeouts, and 294 walks in 658.0 innings (123 starts).
Ultimately, this decision will be up to general manager Brian Cashman. Over the years, Cashman hasn't exactly been willing to give up top prospects in trade talks for big-time players. That stance has changed this winter, as the team dealt five players, including top prospects Drew Thorpe and Randy Vasquez, to the San Diego Padres for superstar outfielder Juan Soto.
Cease is not a Soto-caliber player, but it would be up to Cashman and team owner Hal Steinbrenner to decide if it is worth giving up packages like the ones proposed above. Is Cease going to improve the starting rotation in 2024 and 2025? If not, then explore free agency or other options on the trade block. Or, bank on Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes bouncing back from their injury-riddled 2023 campaigns. Either way, Cashman will be judged on his decisions, as has been the case every year, and we'll get a better answer if they were the right ones.