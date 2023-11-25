MLB Rumors: Cubs’ Bellinger backup, SF Giants going all-in, Rangers reunion
- Rangers want to re-sign Jordan Montgomery after ALCS masterclass
- Giants "all-in" on 2023 free agents
- Cubs could sign Rhys Hoskins if Cody Bellinger bolts
MLB Rumors: Giants "all-in" on Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, others
The San Francisco Giants are a historically frugal franchise, with last season's squad notoriously short on established, expensive star talent. Still, the Giants have tried to pry high-profile stars away from their teams in recent years — most notably Aaron Judge in a contested 2022 offseason.
It would appear the Giants' strategy for the 2023 offseason is more of the same. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, San Francisco is "all in" on this free agent class.
"I have been told by multiple agents that the Giants are “all-in” on this year’s free-agent market and appear prepared to spend significant dollars on multiple star-level players. I’ll be surprised if they don’t sign at least two impact free agents this offseason. If they can’t land [Cody] Bellinger, I think they’ll pursue [Juan] Soto, but I highly doubt the Padres will trade him within their division if they do move him."
Bowden wrote the above paragraph in response to a question about the Giants potentially targeting Shohei Ohtani and/or Blake Snell, the American League MVP and National League Cy Young winners, respectively. The Giants apparently have a loaded checkbook and the motivation to make a deal. New manager Bob Melvin could have quite the squad to organize once spring training arrives.
The Giants are explicitly or implicitly connected to Ohtani, Bellinger, Soto, and Snell in Bowden's report. That doesn't mean the Giants are favorites to sign any of them, but a motivated team in a desirable location has the ability to generate noise. Plus, if the Giants land one star, in makes them all the more appealing as a destination for the second star. Players want to play for teams that are willing to spend to win, and clearly the Giants have that urge.