MLB Rumors: Cubs’ Bellinger backup, SF Giants going all-in, Rangers reunion
- Rangers want to re-sign Jordan Montgomery after ALCS masterclass
- Giants "all-in" on 2023 free agents
- Cubs could sign Rhys Hoskins if Cody Bellinger bolts
MLB Rumors: Cubs could target Rhys Hoskins as Cody Bellinger backup plan
The expectation is that Cody Bellinger will sign a lucrative new contract in the range of 5-7 years. While the Chicago Cubs would no doubt love to bring him back, there's valid concern tied to such a significant investment in a player with Bellinger's injury history and spotty track record.
Bellinger was a dominant force for the Cubs in 2023, slashing .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs in 499 at-bats (130 games). He's also a flexible fielder, capable of lining up at 1B or any outfield spot. That makes it extremely easy for a number of teams to find room for Bellinger on the field and in their lineup.
On the other hand, Bellinger finished the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers slashing .210/.265/.389 in 144 games. In 2021, he slashed .165/.240/.302 in 95 games. Shoulder injuries and the COVID pandemic did not treat Bellinger kindly, but he was plainly bad for two seasons. The Cubs unearthed his prior magic — that of the 2019 National League MVP — but it's hard to trust Bellinger as an infallible superstar.
If Chicago does let Bellinger walk, Jim Bowden of The Athletic points to Rhys Hoskins as a potential Plan B. The Philadelphia Phillies have moved Bryce Harper to first base full-time, all but ending Hoskins' stint with the franchise after seven years. Hoskins spent all of 2023 rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in spring training, but he was a powerhouse hitter who contributed amply to the Phillies' 2022 World Series run before the injury. That season, Hoskins slashed .246/.332/.462 with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs in 589 at-bats (156 games). He's not Bellinger, but he's a potent bat to anchor the middle of the lineup and address the Cubs' hole at first base.
Chicago has also been tied to New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, another first baseman, not to mention Ohtani. It's clear the Cubs want to boost the lineup for new manager Craig Counsell, but Hoskins is probably the most affordable player who can be termed a Bellinger "replacement."