MLB Rumors: Cubs-Bellinger optimism grows, Astros target star, Cardinals strange trade
- Bellinger returning to the Cubs continues to look optimistic
MLB Rumors: Insider continues optimism that Cubs are favorites for Cody Bellinger
It's still a strange feeling that we're past the midway point in January and are still waiting for some of the biggest names available this offseason in MLB free agency haven't found a home yet. Among those unsigned stars is outfielder Cody Bellinger, arguably the best bat on the market heading into 2024 after a resurgent 2023 season with the Chicago Cubs.
There has long been a reported desire from the organization to bring Bellinger back to the Windy City, but also not without other potential contenders -- perhaps most consistently the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners -- vying for the 2019 NL MVP's services as well.
In recent weeks, though, the tone has seemingly shifted to the Cubs being the most logical choice for the outfielder with many insiders considering Chicago the favorites in free agency. MLB Network insider Jon Morosi continued that sentiment in an interview with Jarrett Patyon of WGN:
"We know the Cubs love Cody. We know how much he loved his time on the North Side," Morosi said. "I really think, right now, the Cubs have as good or better of a chance to sign Cody Bellinger as any other team in Major League Baseball."
That continues to expand on the optimism growing around the Bellinger-Cubs reunion and it's one that Chicago needs quite a bit.
While the Shota Imanaga signing is the crowning achievement so far in the offseason for Jed Hoyer and Co., the fact of the matter is that Chicago just simply has not been as active as some had hoped coming into the offseason. With the number of names still available on the market, that could still change, to be sure.
However, at this point, seeing Bellinger sign anywhere else but with the Cubs would have to feel like a disappointment, especially with Dansby Swanson, fans and other players making their feelings on the matter known publicly.