MLB Rumors: Cubs big pivot, Red Sox target, Blue Jays getting hosed
- Where do the Chicago Cubs pivot to after losing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto?
- The Boston Red Sox are interested in a former AL East rival outfielder
- The New York Yankees cost the Toronto Blue Jays once again
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Red Sox targeting former Blue Jays OF Teoscar Hernandez
The Boston Red Sox haven't made that big splash that fans have been expecting new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to make. Thus far, they haven't signed a top free agent. They were active on the trade market, trading away outfielder Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees and replacing him with Tyler O'Neill in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Even though the team added O'Neill to their outfield, they are interested in another option -- a former rival in the division.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Red Sox are expressing interest in former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
Back in 2017, the Blue Jays acquired Hernandez from the Houston Astros for Francisco Liriano. Hernandez really blossomed into his own during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In 2020, Hernandez won a Silver Slugger award for the first time. in 2021, the outfielder was named to the American League All-Star team for the first time in his career. Hernandez ended that season slashing .296/.346/.524 while recording 32 home runs, 92 runs, 116 RBI, and 163 hits in 550 at-bats.
After the 2022 season, Hernandez was traded to the Seattle Mariners for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. This past campaign, the outfielder had a rough go of things, as he struck out a career-high 211 times in 625 at-bats. Hernandez recorded a .258 batting average, a .305 on-base percentage, a .435 slugging percentage, 26 home runs, 70 runs, 93 RBI, 161 hits, and 38 walks (160 games).
Hernandez is one of the top outfielder options available in free agency. Given how frequently the Red Sox have seen Hernandez play throughout his career, it appears they have some interest in signing him to a contract.