MLB rumors: Cubs new void, Dodgers take Ohtani step, Yamamoto contract value
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to make at least $200 million in free agency
- Dodgers' Joe Kelly will cede No. 17 to Shohei Ohtani if he joins LAD
- Jeimer Candelario leaves Cubs for Reds, opening infield hole
MLB Rumors: Dodgers' Joe Kelly will cede No. 17 to Shohei Ohtani if he signs
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently signed Joe Kelly to a one-year, $8 million contract to provide bullpen support. The former Chicago White Sox hurler wore No. 17 last season, and he would appear set to wear the same number in LA — unless the Dodgers sign Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani has been No. 17 ever since he entered the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels. It's clear Ohtani has a very strict set of demands for wherever he ends up, from media silence about the free agency process to freedom of routine. He may also covet his jersey number. The Dodgers don't want to whiff at the player of a lifetime because they can't offer the right jersey number.
Thankfully for the L.A. front office, Kelly has informed the Dodgers he is willing to give up No. 17 if Ohtani signs. He would be "honored to switch uniform numbers," per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Dave Roberts confirmed to reporters at the MLB Winter Meetings that LA hosted Ohtani at Dodger Stadium last Friday. There's considerable momentum toward Ohtani moving across town from Anaheim to Elysian Park.
One GM told Nightengale the Dodgers would have no reason to request a uniform number change from Kelly unless there is confidence Ohtani will sign. Obviously, Ohtani is still weighing his options in private. That said, the Dodgers have been the favorites for a while, with location and star power on their side. We can't count out the Toronto Blue Jays or a late push from a surprise contender, but the Dodgers have several advantages on their side.