MLB Rumors: Cubs head-scratching approach with Cody Bellinger leaves door open for NL rival
The latest MLB rumors about Cody Bellinger and the Cubs don't sound good for Chicago.
The Chicago Cubs were smart to sign Cody Bellinger on the cheap last season. Now they're in danger of making the dumb decision to let him go.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cubs and Bellinger are "still apart in talks" despite Scott Boras's message at GM meetings that Chicago "needed to move to get in the game."
"It's uncertain if they have," Heyman wrote on Thursday.
The Cubs have been suspiciously quiet in free agency so far. They made a huge splash by hiring manager Craig Counsell but it's been crickets when it comes to giving him players to win with.
If Chicago isn't willing to make the investment in Bellinger, who might be?
Cubs lack of movement on Cody Bellinger is keeping the Phillies in the mix
Heyman named the Giants, Blue Jays and Mariners as "potential fits" and speculated about the Angels getting some help for Mike Trout but it's the other option he named that should perk up ears in Philadelphia: The Phillies make a whole lot of sense as a Bellinger suitor.
The Phillies appear to have bigger priorities in free agency, namely the pitching staff. That's why the Cubs' approach on Bellinger is such a head-scratcher. The longer they let this stretch out, the more likely it'll be for a team like Philadelphia to sort out their pitching needs. Then they can put all their focus on addressing a clear gap in the outfield with someone like Bellinger.
The MLB free agent market is slow right now. It was supposed to speed up after Shohei Ohtani signed. Then it was on hold while Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his decision. Now....it's just on hold. But eventually, deals will start breaking and Chicago could lose their window to bring Bellinger back.
That'll be someone else's gain.