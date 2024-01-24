MLB Rumors: Cubs miss on Hoskins, Clase trade options, Brewers next moves
- How the Cubs missed out on Rhys Hoskins
- Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has some trade options.
- Where do the Brewers go from here after signing Hoskins?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Cubs miss out on top target Rhys Hoskins
The Chicago Cubs were considered suitors for slugger Rhys Hoskins, who was non-tendered by the Philadelphia Phillies after missing the 2023 season with a torn ACL.
However, their hopes of signing the former Phillies slugger came to an end Wednesday night when Hoskins signed a two-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Previously, the North Siders were looking to add a middle-of-the-order bat to their lineup. While Hoskins wasn't considered the most likely fit, the Cubs will now have to focus elsewhere.
The Cubs did acquire Michael Busch from the Los Angeles Dodgers a few weeks back, but Cubs writer Sahadev Sharma noted that they weren't done adding, listing Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman as fits.
Bellinger enjoyed a year of resurgence with the Cubs, winning Comeback Player of the Year honors in the National League. He could slot in at first base or potentially be used as a designated hitter if brought back.
As Sharma noted however, third base was where the Cubs needed the most help, making Chapman the most likely fit for the team. He and Dansby Swanson would make for a solid left side of the infield.
It will be interesting to see where the Cubs decide to turn with Hoskins off the board.