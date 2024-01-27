MLB Rumors: Cubs RP reunion, Red Sox smoke-screen, another Yankees blockbuster trade
For quite a while, the Chicago Cubs appeared to be peripherally connected to the biggest name on the reliever market in free agency, Josh Hader. That, of course, never materialized with the ace closer ultimately inking a monster deal with the Houston Astros. But the Cubs still needed bullpen help and have been active recently seemingly making moves to address that.
On Saturday, the Cubs inked former Astro Hector Neris to an extremely team-friendly and promising one-year deal that should boost the core of relievers quite a bit. Before that move, however, the Cubs also reunited with a familiar face. Per FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray, Chicago signed 2016 World Series champion Carl Edwards Jr. to a minor-league contract while also extending a spring training invite.
The now-32-year-old right-hander began his career with the Cubs in 2015 before appearing in 36 games with the club en route to the historic World Series triumph the following year. He was dealt to the Padres by Chicago in the 2019 season and has since played for the Mariners, Braves, Blue Jays and most recently the Washington Nationals for two seasons.
It has been a bit up-and-down for Edwards since a strong first four years in Chicago, but he seemed to find his footing in the nation's capital, posting a 3.07 ERA with a 1.324 WHIP over 89 apperances across his two seasons with the Nationals.
While this is just a minor-league deal that the Cubs have signed him to, bullpen depth can never be underestimated. Having a strong veteran like Edwards in the fold this spring could be valuable and there is a certain path for the returning reliever to pave out a role on the big-league roster if he continues what he put forth in Washington.