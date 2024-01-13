MLB Rumors: Cubs-Snell mystery, Braves betrayal, Red Sox wave white flag
- Braves hero could betray his former team in free agency
MLB Rumors: Braves hero Jorge Soler gaining steam with rival Mets
Jorge Soler will always hold a special place in the hearts of Atlanta Braves fans. After coming over in a trade from the Kansas City Royals midway through the 2021 season, he proved to be a veteran power bat in the lineup. But that took off exponentially further in the World Series when Soler was completely dominant.
Soler's crowning moment was in the top of the third inning of Game 6, which was ultimately the decisive win for the Braves, when he took Luis Garcia deep for a three-run homer to break a tie. All told, though, Soler posted a 1.191 OPS with three home runs and six RBI over six World Series games, earning him World Series MVP honors.
He's a Braves legend forever for that, but there's a growing chance he could put that love to the test this offseason.
MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Friday that, while the Boston Red Sox are falling out with the Toronto Blue Jays also surging to sign Soler in free agency this offseason after he spent the last two years with the Miami Marlins, the Braves' biggest rival, the New York Mets, are making a major push to sign him.
In terms of the fit for the Mets, it would be a great addition, without question. As Steve Cohen takes a more measured approach to free agency this offseason, not breaking the bank but finding an above-average veteran with a ton of power like Soler would be the right type of roster move to make.
Having said that, it's a tough pill to swallow for Braves fans. There's a good chance that Soler, as mentioned, would be a natural fit for the Mets lineup. So it'll be quite a shock to the system in Cobb County to see a World Series hero who, by the laws of nature and rivalry, they'll probably have to hate now.